GravityCoin Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $76,123.00 and $2,231.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,330,069 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.