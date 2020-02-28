Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes $6.94 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,002 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,939,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1,261.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

