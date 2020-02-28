Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 88,347 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 88,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,958,000. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research cut Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.35.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $75,955,429. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded down $62.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $616.75. 354,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.73. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

