Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 96,390 Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Weibo makes up about 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 743,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 613,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,571 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,706,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.99. 61,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.11. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

