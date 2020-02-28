Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys 134,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Athenex accounts for about 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Athenex worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after buying an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 453,654 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Athenex by 42.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Athenex by 694.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 5,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.05. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. Analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

