Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,030 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for approximately 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.34% of Zai Lab worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 94.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.7% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 66.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 83.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.34. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

