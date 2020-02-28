Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $254.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091,738. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average is $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

