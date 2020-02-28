Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.46. 29,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,355. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.43. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,867,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock worth $37,812,724 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.74.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

