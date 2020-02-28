Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Has $75.32 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 325.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065,337 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for about 4.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.80% of Vipshop worth $75,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vipshop by 444.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,546 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,107,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,411,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $17,665,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 817,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,330. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.11.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.