Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for approximately 13.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.26% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $241,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,323,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,689,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,149,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,443,000 after purchasing an additional 277,168 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,055. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

