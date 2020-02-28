Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,072,600 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,600 shares during the quarter. Qudian accounts for 1.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned 1.76% of Qudian worth $24,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QD. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Qudian by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,973,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,777 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,799,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 884,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 59.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 645,999 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. 45,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $735.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Qudian Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

QD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research downgraded shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

