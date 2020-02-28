Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $43.92 on Friday, reaching $1,271.03. 47,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $892.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

