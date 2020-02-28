Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Sells 181,990 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,990 shares during the period. China Biologic Products comprises 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.15% of China Biologic Products worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the third quarter worth $7,451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in China Biologic Products by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in China Biologic Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,730,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBPO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NASDAQ CBPO traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $113.06. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,160. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

