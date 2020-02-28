Grin Market Cap Achieves $35.52 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, LBank, BitForex and Bisq. Grin has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $32.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000702 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 35,226,480 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Coinall, Bisq, LBank, Hotbit, TradeOgre and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

