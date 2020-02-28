Group L. P. Column Purchases 3,751 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:NGM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 385,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

NGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

