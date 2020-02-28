GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Shares Sold by Bislett Management LLC

Bislett Management LLC lowered its holdings in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. GTT Communications comprises 1.0% of Bislett Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned about 0.26% of GTT Communications worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GTT Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in GTT Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GTT Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. GTT Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $843.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 559,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,511,800 shares of company stock worth $16,242,520. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

