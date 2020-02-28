Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $199,006.20. Insiders have sold 120,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,398 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $77.16 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.