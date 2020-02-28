Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 25,715,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $162.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

