GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.84 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GWPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $104.46 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,916 shares of company stock worth $8,575,650. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

