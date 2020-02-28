Hacken (HKN) Market Cap Reaches $734,854.00

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Hacken has a market cap of $734,854.00 and $1,337.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hacken has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kuna and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00501059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.22 or 0.06659466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00063510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Hacken Profile

HKN is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

