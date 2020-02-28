Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 113.56%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

