Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €141.22 ($164.20).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €7.40 ($8.60) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €161.00 ($187.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,759 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €181.11 and a 200-day moving average of €164.96. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.