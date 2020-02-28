Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Down 13.8% in February

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 693,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of THG stock traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 372,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.52. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 481,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

