Happycoin Reaches Market Cap of $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.01021179 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.