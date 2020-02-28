Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 0.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,102,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,692,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,592,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,467,000.

Shares of RODM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

