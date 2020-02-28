Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €270.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Shares of ETR WDI traded down €5.00 ($5.81) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €114.15 ($132.73). 2,484,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.88.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

