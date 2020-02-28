Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.64 ($53.07).

FRA ZAL traded down €0.97 ($1.13) on Friday, hitting €39.96 ($46.47). The stock had a trading volume of 519,725 shares. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €45.83 and a 200-day moving average of €42.93.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

