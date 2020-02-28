Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Sidoti from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 4,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,098. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

