HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HBT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,075. The company has a market cap of $471.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $105,720 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

