HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $105,720.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,683,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,075. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.