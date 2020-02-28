HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $134.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.31. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.74%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

