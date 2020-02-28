HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.