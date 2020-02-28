HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of HD Supply worth $34,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the third quarter worth $129,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HDS opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

