HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 595.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,545 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after buying an additional 1,633,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,226,000 after buying an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,306,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,608,000 after buying an additional 1,238,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.