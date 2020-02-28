Head-To-Head Analysis: Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) vs. Capitala Finance (OTCMKTS:CPTA)

Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Minds has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allied Minds and Capitala Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitala Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50

Capitala Finance has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Minds and Capitala Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capitala Finance $47.29 million 2.66 -$17.77 million $1.00 7.78

Allied Minds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitala Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Minds and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A Capitala Finance -80.46% 8.57% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Capitala Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitala Finance beats Allied Minds on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

