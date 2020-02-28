Head-To-Head Analysis: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) versus Ventas (NASDAQ:VTR)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $3.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ventas pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.67 $4.84 million N/A N/A Ventas $3.87 billion 5.18 $433.02 million $3.85 13.97

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07% Ventas 11.18% 4.08% 1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ventas 2 13 2 0 2.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $64.78, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Ventas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to Ventas or the Company mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.

