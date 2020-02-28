Head-To-Head Review: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. First Financial Bancorp (NYSE:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $738.95 million 2.75 $198.07 million $2.14 9.63 Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.19 $27.43 billion $2.94 9.69

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 26.81% 9.56% 1.47% Bank of America 24.15% 11.95% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bancorp and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of America 1 11 8 0 2.35

First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Bank of America has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of America beats First Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,300 financial centers; 16,300 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

