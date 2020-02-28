Head-To-Head Review: DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) & Its Peers

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million N/A -36.20 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.11 billion $334.97 million 14.48

DIRTT Environmental’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2223 9929 17442 931 2.56

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.07%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.30% -91.87% -5.88%

Summary

DIRTT Environmental beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

