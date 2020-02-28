Head to Head Review: Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) vs. Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE)

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Energy has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Jones Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Jones Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas -102.60% 9.72% 6.28% Jones Energy -22.39% -21.89% -6.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Jones Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 1.65 -$40.74 million $1.00 6.65 Jones Energy $188.57 million 0.00 -$101.49 million ($8.40) N/A

Panhandle Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jones Energy. Jones Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panhandle Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas and Jones Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jones Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Panhandle Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.81%.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas beats Jones Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the mid-continent United States. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage located in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves included 104.8 million barrels of oil equivalent. Jones Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.