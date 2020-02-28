Head to Head Survey: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) vs. Mastercard (NASDAQ:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and ALJ Regional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 17.02 $8.12 billion $7.77 36.79 ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.11 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 48.08% 150.46% 30.71% ALJ Regional -5.96% -23.88% -8.68%

Risk & Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mastercard and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 2 26 0 2.93 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard presently has a consensus price target of $340.08, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mastercard beats ALJ Regional on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

