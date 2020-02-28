Head-To-Head Survey: Datadog (DDOG) vs. Its Peers

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Datadog to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million -$16.71 million -297.13 Datadog Competitors $2.11 billion $334.97 million 15.34

Datadog’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.30% -91.87% -5.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datadog and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2221 9925 17440 930 2.56

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Datadog’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Datadog peers beat Datadog on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

