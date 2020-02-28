Head-To-Head Survey: Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) & Q2 (NASDAQ:QTWO)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -26.01% -20.87% -9.11% Q2 -22.47% -5.98% -2.27%

Risk and Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Everbridge and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 3 10 0 2.77 Q2 0 1 16 0 2.94

Everbridge presently has a consensus target price of $103.09, indicating a potential downside of 2.43%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $94.36, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Everbridge.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $200.88 million 17.80 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -86.61 Q2 $315.48 million 11.57 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -171.30

Everbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Q2 beats Everbridge on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution. The company also provides Q2 Corporate digital banking solutions designed to support commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, it offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

