Head to Head Survey: Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) & Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Enviro Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $71.08 million 0.19 $1.80 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies $1.31 million 0.93 -$500,000.00 N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greystone Logistics and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 2.26% 45.15% 4.17% Enviro Technologies -670.25% N/A -47.36%

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.