Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $140.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.66 million and the highest is $141.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $129.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $605.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $665.17 million, with estimates ranging from $663.00 million to $667.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $395,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

