Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,412,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,137. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.24. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

