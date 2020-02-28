Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Helios Technologies worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

