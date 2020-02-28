Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

