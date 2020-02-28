Hertz Global Holdings, Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hertz Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE HTZ opened at $13.15 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hertz Global by 47.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

