Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 648,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 843,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 632,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after acquiring an additional 264,910 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

