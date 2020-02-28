Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,822.79 ($23.98) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,904.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,964.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,089.19 ($27.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

